Dr. Susan Sam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Sam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Sam works at
Locations
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-6138
- 2 5758 S Maryland Ave Ste 5A, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-6138
Movement Physical Therapy and Wellness PC355 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (773) 702-6138
Uchicago Medicine Streeterville150 E Huron St Ste 900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (773) 702-6138
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susan Sam, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1013020759
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Sam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sam works at
Dr. Sam has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sam speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sam.
