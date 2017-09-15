Dr. Susan Salter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Salter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Salter, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Salter works at
Locations
Salter Radiation Oncology Consultants LLC2728 10th Ave S Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-7884
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, knowledgeable, caring...spot on for treatment of cancer . Wonderful kind staff who go out of their way to ease your experience.
About Dr. Susan Salter, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- University of Birmingham
Dr. Salter has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Salter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salter.
