Overview

Dr. Susan Salter, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Salter works at Salter Radiation Oncology Consultants LLC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.