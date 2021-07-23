Overview

Dr. Susan Ryan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Auburn, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Ryan works at Susan M Ryan DPM in Auburn, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.