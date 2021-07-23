Dr. Susan Ryan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Ryan, DPM
Dr. Susan Ryan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Auburn, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Ryan works at
Susan E.shapiro,m.d,inc.3250 FORTUNE CT, Auburn, CA 95602 Directions (530) 823-7171
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ryan is very professional. Takes her time to explain things, resolve problems. HIGHLY Grateful for his experience & her wide range of knowledge.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1851582266
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan works at
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.