Dr. Susan Russell, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Russell works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sarcoidosis, Wheezing and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.