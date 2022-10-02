Dr. Susan Rusnack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rusnack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Rusnack, MD
Dr. Susan Rusnack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Tower Urology8635 W 3rd St Ste 1, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 854-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
Dr Rusnack performed my surgery and I am very happy with the outcome and her care. She made me feel valued as a patient. She is kind, compassionate, and absolutely concerned about my health and well-being.
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790957504
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Rice University
- Urology
