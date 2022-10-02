Overview

Dr. Susan Rusnack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Rusnack works at Tower Urology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.