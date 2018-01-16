Overview

Dr. Susan Rosso, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Rosso works at Cumberland Valley Foot and Ankle Specialists in Mechanicsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.