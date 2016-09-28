See All Psychiatrists in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Susan Rosenbaum, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Rosenbaum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED.

Dr. Rosenbaum works at Dr. Susan Rosenbaum in Doylestown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Susan Rosenbaum
    20 S Pine St Ste 2, Doylestown, PA 18901
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Capital Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 28, 2016
    Dr Rosenbaum saw my 15 year old son for anxiety and depression. She was right on target when she described what he was going through. We felt extremely confident in our decisions on how to treat him. He was in a state of crisis and they supported us completely until he could be seen. Highly recommend her. She also has an amazing office support person who returned calls and kept in touch with us. They both were very concerned for my son and it was comforting.
    Morrisville, PA — Sep 28, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Susan Rosenbaum, MD
    About Dr. Susan Rosenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871703736
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ct School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenbaum works at Dr. Susan Rosenbaum in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rosenbaum’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

