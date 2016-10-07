Overview

Dr. Susan Roque, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Roque works at Natural Beginnings Birth & Wellness Center in Statesville, NC with other offices in Mooresville, NC and Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.