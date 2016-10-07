See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Statesville, NC
Dr. Susan Roque, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Roque, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Roque works at Natural Beginnings Birth & Wellness Center in Statesville, NC with other offices in Mooresville, NC and Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Natural Beginnings Birth & Wellness
    1420 Fern Creek Dr, Statesville, NC 28625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 380-3722
  2. 2
    All About Women
    170 Medical Park Rd Ste 301, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 658-1413
  3. 3
    A Preferred Women's Health Center
    3220 LATROBE DR, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 665-4120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Mittelschmerz Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 07, 2016
    I have saw doctor roque for 9 years... She has a wonderful bedside manner and takes the time to listen to your concerns... Ive been high risk with all my babies as well as had them all early and she has went above and beyond to make sure they was as healthy as possible... I would recommend her to anyone...
    Beverly Weatherford in Statesville, NC — Oct 07, 2016
    About Dr. Susan Roque, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932188984
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Charleston Area Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hampshire College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Roque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roque has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Roque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roque.

