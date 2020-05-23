Dr. Roper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Roper, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Roper, MD is a Dermatologist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Countryside Dermatology and Laser Center Inc.2467 Enterprise Rd Ste A, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 791-1411
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Roper is a very caring doctor with a great "bedside" manner. Furthermore, her staff is very friendly and helpful. Also, she charges reasonable fees for the work she personally performs. I have been coming here for many years and I will not go anywhere else. Never a problem! I would not trust my face or skin to just anyone, unless that person has the experience and is a board certified dermatologist and who personally performs all of the procedures herself. I highly recommend her!
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Roper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roper has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Roper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.