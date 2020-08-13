Dr. Susan Roitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Roitman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Roitman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Paoli Hospital and Phoenixville Hospital.
Locations
1
Valley Forge Ob-gyn799 Gay St, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 933-2440
2
Phoenixville Hospital140 Nutt Rd, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 933-2440Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 555 Second Ave Bldg G, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 518-4929
4
Valley Forge Obgyn400 Enterprise Dr Ste 103, Royersford, PA 19468 Directions (610) 495-2380
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Paoli Hospital
- Phoenixville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A great doctor, knowledgeable and wise. Highly recommend. She deserves all stars!!!
About Dr. Susan Roitman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1386613891
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
