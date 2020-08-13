Overview

Dr. Susan Roitman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Paoli Hospital and Phoenixville Hospital.



Dr. Roitman works at Jefferson Center for Gynecologic Oncology in Phoenixville, PA with other offices in Collegeville, PA and Royersford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.