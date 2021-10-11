Overview

Dr. Susan Rodell, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from St. Georges University Sch Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rodell works at Florida Cancer Specialists in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.