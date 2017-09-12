Dr. Susan Rim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Rim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Rim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL.
1
Advocate Medical Group - Des Plaines Rand Road77 Rand Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 655-8500Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Park Ridge Office1675 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 655-8500
3
Advocate medical group1875 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 825-7030
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Rim is easy to talk to, compassionate and understanding. I am happy I have finally found a doctor I really like !
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Dr. Rim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rim has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.