Overview

Dr. Susan Rife, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Rife works at Dr. Susan Rife And Associates in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.