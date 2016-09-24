Dr. Susan Richarme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richarme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Susan Richarme, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Richarme works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Baton Rouge, Louisiana8068 Goodwood Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 327-5561
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have chronic illnesses requiring that I see numerous specialists. However, in the 20+ years that I've been her patient I've yet to find a better diagnostician. Nor have I found a more educational, caring or pleasant doctor and staff. You will be treated as if you are the only patient she has that day and will not leave until you and she have discussed every concern you have.
About Dr. Susan Richarme, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1144292731
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Family Practice
- Lsu-Earl K Long Hosp
- Lsu-Earl K Long Hosp
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richarme has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richarme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Richarme using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Richarme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richarme works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Richarme. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richarme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richarme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richarme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.