Overview

Dr. Susan Reed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Reed works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Factoria in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

