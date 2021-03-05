Overview

Dr. Susan Raschal, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Raschal works at Family Allergy & Asthma in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.