Dr. Susan Raghavan, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Raghavan, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    9720 Park Plaza Ave Unit 203, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 327-9703

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Precocious Puberty
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypopituitarism
Precocious Puberty
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypopituitarism

Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 29, 2019
    Dr. Raghavan does a fantastic job. She spotted a situation with my 14 year old daughter who was not there for an appt, but noticed just by looking at her that something was wrong. And she was absolutely correct! I have three daughters who are treated by her and I wouldn't take them anywhere else. She and her staff do a great job, and I have been there for appts no less than 60 times over the past 6 years . I have never have an issue, and my daughters medical needs are always met by her. Love Dr. R. and her staff.
    Erin Jenkins — Jul 29, 2019
    About Dr. Susan Raghavan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780737510
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Raghavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raghavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raghavan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raghavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Raghavan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghavan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raghavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raghavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

