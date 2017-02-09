Overview

Dr. Susan Rae, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Rae works at HVA Medical Group in Woodland Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.