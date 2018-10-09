Overview

Dr. Susan Rabizadeh, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Rabizadeh works at Cedars-Sinai Dermatology in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Excessive Sweating along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.