Dr. Susan Quick, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Quick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Quick works at
Locations
-
1
St Paul Eye Clinic PA1093 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55105 Directions (651) 227-6634
-
2
St. Paul Eye Clinic - Eagan1215 Town Centre Dr Ste 100, Eagan, MN 55123 Directions (651) 454-2526
-
3
St Paul Eye Clinic PA2680 Snelling Ave N Ste 110, Saint Paul, MN 55113 Directions (651) 738-6500
-
4
St. Paul Opticians Inc.1675 Beam Ave Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Directions (651) 770-1371
-
5
St Paul Eye Clinic PA2080 Woodwinds Dr Ste 110, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 578-6949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Just completed my 10 annual vision care exam, new Rx. and prognosis review of cataract status and retinal condition status. She is a great MD, and the St. Paul Eye Clinic team, has been excellent in the care team needs with the Retinal Specialist of MN to save my eyesight in my right eye for over 2 years now. Deeply grateful to SPE clinic for the clinical findings upon presenting them and required referral to accomplish a complex diagnosis and treatment plan for near miraculous optical recovery. Great SPE clinic team for optimal vision health.
About Dr. Susan Quick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1942262746
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Quick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Quick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quick.
