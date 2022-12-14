Dr. Susan Purcell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purcell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Purcell, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Purcell, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Locations
Purcell Dermatology969 N Mason Rd Ste 170, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 985-8000Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very kind.
About Dr. Susan Purcell, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1831244904
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Fairfax Hosp Georgetown Hosp
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purcell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purcell accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purcell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purcell has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rash and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purcell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Purcell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purcell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purcell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purcell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.