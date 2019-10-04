Dr. Susan Probst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Probst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Probst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Probst, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Probst works at
Locations
Susan J. Probst MD & Associates740 Penn Ave, West Reading, PA 19611 Directions (610) 376-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She listens to every woman about ANY complaint! She is extremely knowledgeable and sympathetic! I have already recommended her to many woman I know from different organizations.
About Dr. Susan Probst, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1538197348
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Probst has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Probst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Probst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Probst works at
Dr. Probst has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Probst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Probst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Probst.
