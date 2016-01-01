Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Powers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Susan Powers, MD
Dr. Susan Powers, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Seattle Children's Hospital4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1275752271
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Dr. Powers has seen patients for Septal Defect and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
