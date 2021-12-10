Dr. Susan Ponder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Ponder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Ponder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Ponder works at
Locations
-
1
Independence Medical Village8080 Independence Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (972) 596-9511Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Ponder has been my physician for years. She is very good, professional, knowledgeable and genuinely cares about her patients. I trust her completely when she gives me information and advice. Sometimes it's a bit of a wait, but she makes up for it by giving you all the time you need and doesn't try to rush you. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Susan Ponder, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1811982721
Education & Certifications
- Hanover Family Practice
- Med College Of Virginia
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Austin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ponder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ponder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ponder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ponder works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ponder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ponder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ponder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ponder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.