Overview

Dr. Susan Pollan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pollan works at Attleboro Family Planning in Attleboro, MA with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.