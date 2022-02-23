Dr. Susan Pollan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Pollan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Pollan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pollan works at
Locations
-
1
Attleboro Family Planning150 Emory St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 342-5706
-
2
Northeast Florida Pediatric Assoc PA1301 Monument Rd Ste 19, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Directions (904) 724-9334
-
3
Southside Medical Center3604 SOUTHSIDE BLVD, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 641-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I could still see her. Dr Pollan and her staff were so good. Not only did she really help me with my pain, she was also a very strong advocate and voice for me with all of my doctors. I had lost so much mobility due to pain by the time I saw her, and it was a pleasure to get so much back, while I was seeing her. I truly came to consider her a dear friend, as well as dr. I miss her and hope all is well. She is very thorough. Has a no nonsense personality which I appreciate. Very very caring and compassionate. Listened to ALL my complex medical issues, and actually paid attention. Not all drs do.
About Dr. Susan Pollan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1770584252
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology, Internal Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
