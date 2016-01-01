Dr. Phung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Susan Phung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Phung works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Phung Cardiology, LLC596 PAVONIA AVE, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 792-4996
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MagnaCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Susan Phung, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1548581622
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College-St Michael's Medical Center
- Mt. Sinai St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Center
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Columbia University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phung works at
Dr. Phung speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
Dr. Phung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.