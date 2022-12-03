Overview

Dr. Susan Phillips, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Champaign Dental Group in East Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.