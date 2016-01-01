Overview

Dr. Susan Carpinteyro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Carpinteyro works at WellMed at Memorial City in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.