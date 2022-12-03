Dr. Susan Pasnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Pasnick, MD
Dr. Susan Pasnick, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Spectrum Health Reed City Campus225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
She was very informative and thoroughly explained my condition to me.
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Pasnick accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pasnick using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pasnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasnick has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.