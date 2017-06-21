Overview

Dr. Susan Pash-Lohr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Pash-Lohr works at Lone Tree Pediatrics in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.