Overview

Dr. Susan Parks, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Parks works at Jefferson Geriatrics in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.