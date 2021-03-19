Dr. Susan Papp-Mlodzienski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papp-Mlodzienski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Papp-Mlodzienski, DPM
Overview
Dr. Susan Papp-Mlodzienski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Papp-Mlodzienski works at
Locations
-
1
Main Line Health Physician Partner Podiatry in Philadelphia3801 Market St Ste 111, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-9563
- 2 528 E Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (484) 580-8080
-
3
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Papp-Mlodzienski?
As part of Penn Medicine, I've come to expect a high level of care and great customer service and received both with Dr. Susan Papp-Mlodzienski's office. She is a superstar doctor! She addressed my foot (and a new ankle) issue, went over my diagnoses, answered every question patiently and thoroughly, and never once made me feel undervalued or rushed. This was my first visit to a podiatrist and it was an excellent experience. I am grateful to have her as a part of my care team.
About Dr. Susan Papp-Mlodzienski, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1225060569
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papp-Mlodzienski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papp-Mlodzienski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papp-Mlodzienski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papp-Mlodzienski works at
Dr. Papp-Mlodzienski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papp-Mlodzienski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papp-Mlodzienski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papp-Mlodzienski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.