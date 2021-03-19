See All Podiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Susan Papp-Mlodzienski, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Susan Papp-Mlodzienski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Papp-Mlodzienski works at Ankle & Foot Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Wayne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Main Line Health Physician Partner Podiatry in Philadelphia
    3801 Market St Ste 111, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-9563
    528 E Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 580-8080
    Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
    51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 789-7366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2021
    As part of Penn Medicine, I've come to expect a high level of care and great customer service and received both with Dr. Susan Papp-Mlodzienski's office. She is a superstar doctor! She addressed my foot (and a new ankle) issue, went over my diagnoses, answered every question patiently and thoroughly, and never once made me feel undervalued or rushed. This was my first visit to a podiatrist and it was an excellent experience. I am grateful to have her as a part of my care team.
    About Dr. Susan Papp-Mlodzienski, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225060569
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
