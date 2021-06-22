Dr. Susan Pansing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pansing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Pansing, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Pansing, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Pansing works at
Locations
-
1
Western Neuro at Biltmore Terrace2122 E Highland Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 428-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pansing?
I had an emergency situation with my mom who had been misdiagnosed in the emergency room with a migraine when she was actually having a stroke. Dr. Pansing’s office staff, especially Lesley, were amazing about helping me immediately, following up and getting me care right away with Dr. Pansing. Dr. Pansing jumped through incredible hoops to help my mom right when she needed it. She was caring, kind, patient, efficient and totally committed to helping my mom. The care my mom received was phenomenal. I recommend Dr. Pansing without hesitation.
About Dr. Susan Pansing, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1306816533
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Ctr
- Cambridge Hosp-Harvard Med
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pansing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pansing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pansing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pansing works at
Dr. Pansing has seen patients for Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pansing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Pansing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pansing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pansing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pansing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.