Overview

Dr. Susan Palmer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Palmer works at AMG Primary Care At Randolph in Randolph, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.