Overview

Dr. Susan Palleschi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Palleschi works at Turow & Tierney Pediatrics in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Glen Cove, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Lobular Carconima and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.