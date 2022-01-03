Dr. Susan Palleschi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palleschi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Palleschi, MD
Dr. Susan Palleschi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Turow & Tierney Pediatrics PC833 Northern Blvd Ste 140, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 365-2556
GCH - Dept of Medicine101 Saint Andrews Ln, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (516) 674-7300
Great Neck Office1010 Northern Blvd Ste 102, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 676-7676
Lake Success Breast Surgery1 Dakota Dr Ste 302, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 365-2556
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Palleschi is a wonderful surgeon. It was a long surgery and recovery process and Dr. Palleschi took her time to explain me all the process for details. She is professional and at the same time caring and kind. I'm very happy I found Dr. Palleschi, and I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Susan Palleschi, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Palleschi has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Lobular Carconima and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palleschi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
