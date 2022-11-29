Dr. Susan Pacana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Pacana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Pacana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Pacana works at
Locations
1
Healthy Woman312 Professional View Dr Bldg 300, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-1616
2
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OBGYN27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-5, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 431-1616
3
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OBGYN656 Shrewsbury Ave Ste 301, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 431-1616
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and personable. Gave practical fitness and nutrition advice.
About Dr. Susan Pacana, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Pacana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pacana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pacana works at
Dr. Pacana has seen patients for Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more.
Dr. Pacana speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
