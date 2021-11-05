See All Pediatricians in Chicago, IL
Dr. Susan Oyetunde, MD

Pediatrics
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Oyetunde, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Navarra, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Oyetunde works at Exchange Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Exchange Medical Center
    9135 S Exchange Ave, Chicago, IL 60617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 374-2443
  2. 2
    Chicago Family Health Center - Roseland
    120 W 111th St, Chicago, IL 60628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 768-5000
  3. 3
    Chicago Family Health Center Inc.
    9119 S Exchange Ave, Chicago, IL 60617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 364-2305
  4. 4
    Tellez Medical Center Sc
    9206 S Commercial Ave, Chicago, IL 60617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 374-2441

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Overweight
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Overweight

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2021
    Yes I would recommend Dr. Oyetunde! She was my family doctor years ago when she was located at a clinic on south Jeffery in Chicago back in the 70’s. I, as a young black mother was so impressed with how down to earth & real she was with me about all of my health concerns. I was elated to see her on tv commenting on the covid 19 vaccine for children. It’s been years since I’ve actually seen her but I always have fond memories of her humorous demeanor.
    L. Clark — Nov 05, 2021
    About Dr. Susan Oyetunde, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1699829747
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook County Hospital
    • Cook County Hospital
    • Cook County Hospital
    • Universidad De Navarra, Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Oyetunde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oyetunde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oyetunde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oyetunde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oyetunde works at Exchange Medical Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Oyetunde’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Oyetunde. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oyetunde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oyetunde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oyetunde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

