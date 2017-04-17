Dr. Susan O'Neil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan O'Neil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan O'Neil, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.
Locations
1
Sterling Ridge Pediatrics6707 Sterling Ridge Dr Ste A, Spring, TX 77382 Directions (281) 296-2656
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have used dr O'Neil for over 35 years for both my own children now in their 40s and now my grandchildren. There is no one better at diagnosing or at caring for her patients and their worried parents (and grandparents) I would recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Susan O'Neil, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Tex Chldns Hospital
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- University Of Nebraska Lincoln
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Neil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Neil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Neil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Neil speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neil.
