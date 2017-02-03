See All Psychiatrists in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Susan Olson, MD

Adult Psychiatry
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Susan Olson, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their residency with Medical College of Wisconsin

Dr. Olson works at Coastal Recovery Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Susan Olson, MD Psychiatric Services
    1113 44th Ave N Ste 100, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 712-1854
    Coastal Auditory Associates Llc.
    1297 Professional Dr Ste 104, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 03, 2017
    Dr. Olson is the most patient, kind and sympathetic doctor I have had the privilege to meet. She listens to your recommendations, thoughts and concerns without judgement or superiority. I feel blessed that I found her to help me with my issues. Lynne
    Lynne vertrees in Pawleys Island, SC — Feb 03, 2017
    About Dr. Susan Olson, MD

    • Adult Psychiatry
    • 1205996303
    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olson works at Coastal Recovery Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Olson’s profile.

    Dr. Olson has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

