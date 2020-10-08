Overview

Dr. Susan Olender, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Olender works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.