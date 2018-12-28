Dr. Susan O'Donoghue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Donoghue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan O'Donoghue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan O'Donoghue, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. O'Donoghue works at
Locations
-
1
MedStar Heart Institute110 Irving St NW Ste 5A-12, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 830-2620
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician, leaves no stone unturned. Compassionate and willing to explain every little thing. Other doctors highly recommend her, she's outstanding.
About Dr. Susan O'Donoghue, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1457306771
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Donoghue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Donoghue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Donoghue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Donoghue has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Donoghue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Donoghue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Donoghue.
