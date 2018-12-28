Overview

Dr. Susan O'Donoghue, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. O'Donoghue works at MedStar Heart Institute in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.