Dr. Susan Murray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Parkland Medical Center, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and York Hospital.



Dr. Murray works at Appledore Family Medicine and Pediatrics - Portsmouth in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Newington, NH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.