Dr. Susan Murphy, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 987-4995Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr Susan Murphy is amazing and we have been very lucky to have her as our child's doctor. She really knows her stuff and has an outstanding bedside manner. Unfortunately her staff is the total opposite of her and should not be representing her at all.
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy speaks Spanish.
