Overview

Dr. Susan Mueller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.



Dr. Mueller works at Contemporary OB/GYN-Western Ky in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.