Dr. Susan Mueller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Mueller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.
Dr. Mueller works at
Locations
Contemporary Obgyn of Western Kentucky Psc2605 Kentucky Ave Ste 103, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 575-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mueller was AMAZING! I will NEVER go to another OBGYN for the rest of my life! She delivered both of my babies.. one at 8 AM (2018) and one at 3 AM (2019). It meant a lot that she personally made me feel like a priority and was there for me throughout my whole pregnancy experience, beginning to end. She cares for you on a personal level and makes sure you're taken care of! Yes, she is quick during appointments because she personally sees all of her patients, unlike many other OBGYNS. But I always brought in a list of questions and she would answer all of my questions and concerns very thoroughly. I personally liked getting in and out and you usually dont have to wait for an appointment time unless there is an emergency. I had to wait twice for two different emergency C sections she was called to, but that confirmed to me that she was concerned about her patients in labor on a personal level. She didnt abandon them because she was busy elsewhere and that was comforting to know.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hospital Portsmouth Va
- Naval Hospital Portsmouth, Virginia
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
