Dr. Susan Moster, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Moster, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Dr. Moster works at
Locations
Ameripath Texas Lp At Gant900 W Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 870-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moser was a very active listener and very empathic.
About Dr. Susan Moster, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moster has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Moster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moster.
