Overview

Dr. Susan Mosier-Laclair, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Mosier-Laclair works at OrthoMichigan in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.