Dr. Susan Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Morrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Morrison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Morrison works at
Locations
-
1
Med Corporation8737 Beverly Blvd Ste 301, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-3300
-
2
Susan M Morrison MD6330 San Vicente Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 933-6330
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morrison?
About Dr. Susan Morrison, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1285758433
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison works at
Dr. Morrison has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.