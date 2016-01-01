Overview

Dr. Susan Morrison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Morrison works at Susan M Morrison, MD in West Hollywood, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.