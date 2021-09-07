Dr. Morine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Morine, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Morine, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Morine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carnegie Mellon Student Health1060 Morewood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 268-2157
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morine?
I am in my early 30s and I was very fortunate to meet with Dr. Morine. She is not only an excellent psychiatrist but also a great person. That combination of qualities made my treatment to be effective and successful.
About Dr. Susan Morine, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1528262607
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morine accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morine works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Morine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.