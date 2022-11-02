Overview

Dr. Susan Monohan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Monohan works at Family Practice Assocs Lexingtn in Lexington, KY with other offices in Nicholasville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.