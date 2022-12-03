Dr. Susan Molinari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molinari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Molinari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Molinari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital
Neurology Group of Bergen County1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 208, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-0868Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
How was your appointment with Dr. Molinari?
I am a regular patient, see Dr. Molinari every 4 months. She is a very experienced and knowledgeable doctor, but I particularly value her friendly and pleasant attitude. She does not rush me, listens to everything I have to say, and answers my questions.
- Neurology
- English
- 1720049976
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Nyi-Beekman Downtown
- Neurology
